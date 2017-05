ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Duke City Gladiators season is coming to an end, and with just two games left in the regular season, the Gladiators needed the win on Saturday and the upcoming Saturday to hopefully punch their ticket to the playoffs. The Gladiators are now halfway there as they defeated the Amarillo Venom 69-46 Saturday night.

This action-packed Gladiator team will finish out their regular season at home next Saturday. They will host the Dodge City Law at 6:05 p.m.