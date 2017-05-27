Dreamstlye Arena and Stadium concept art

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – After getting the naming rights to The Pit and Lobo’s football stadium, Dreamstyle has released some concept proposals for naming and branding of the venues.

Now they want to know what you think.

Along with the concepts for updating the existing main signage, they’ve created concepts for a new, fifteen foot high monument sign dedicated to honoring “The Pit” that will be placed on the north east corner of the arena parking lot.

Follow the link to the all the design concepts. http://www.dreamstyleremodeling.com/