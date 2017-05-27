Chris’ Saturday Forecast

A nice start to the Holiday weekend is ahead for New Mexico, but storms will be increasing each day across the state after today. This afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures for New Mexico. A cold front will then start to usher in some changes later this evening across northeast New Mexico. This is where a few spot storms could develop later tonight. This cold front will continue to move south and west into central New Mexico this evening. This front will kick up the canyon winds here in Albuquerque this evening.

Sunday will start out dry and mild for New Mexico. A few storms could develop across the higher terrain on Sunday, but the moisture at the surface may be limited for the first round of storms tomorrow. So we are looking at some dry, gusty showers that could crank up the wind and produce dry lightning strikes. While most won’t see the storms on Sunday, the moisture will continue to increase for Memorial Day. This means there will be a better crop of thunderstorms starting on Monday and the crop of storms will continue to increase across the state for the middle of the week. Not everyone will see the rain every afternoon, but regular rounds of showers and storms will be likely into the end of the upcoming week.