ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A different group of heroes took center stage Saturday at K-9 Appreciation Day.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office hosted the event where some of the community’s furry officers joined other working dogs for activities and demonstrations.

Organizers say there are plenty of events honoring human officers but not so many for K-9’s.

The group hopes to make the charitable event an annual tradition.

Proceeds go toward BCSO’s K-9 Department.