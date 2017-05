ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department has activated a SWAT call at ExerPlay on North Highway 14 in Tijeras.

North Highway 14 is now shut down and officials are asking citizens to avoid this area.

According to a witness, the suspect has broken into ExerPlay, a business that sells commercial playground equipment and is refusing to leave.

No other information is known at this time.

KRQE News 13 will continue to provide updates as they become available.