Albuquerque woman attempts to swallow drug paraphernalia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a woman did something bizarre in an attempt to hide drug paraphernalia.

Friday officers say Bobbie Trujillo was hanging out under the Central bridge downtown.

When police approached her they say Trujillo put an orange syringe cap in her mouth along with a handful of beef jerky and swallowed it.

A man with Trujillo had the accompanying needle in his hand.

Both of them were arrested.

The District Attorney’s office says Trujillo is a high priority offender and has a lengthy felony arrest record that includes child abuse, car theft, kidnapping and armed robbery.

