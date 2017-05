ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is offering visitors some creepy-crawly fun with a new series of behind-the-scenes tours at the Bugarium.

KRQE News 13 tagged along during Saturday’s tour through the Bugarium’s rearing lab that is not usually open to the public.

In the lab entomologists breed and care for various many-legged creatures like the Goliath Birdeater Tarantulas, the largest spiders in the world.

The behind-the-scenes tours happen the last Saturday of each month.