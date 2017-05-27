After weeks on the run, police catch murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After weeks on the run, Albuquerque police say they’ve nabbed a murder suspect.

Cory Chandler, 30, is accused of gunning down a man near Zuni and Pennsylvania late last month.

Police found 42-year-old Harvey Saavedra shot to death near a mobile home park.

APD says surveillance video from a nearby home captured Chandler with a gun running from the scene.

Chandler was in court Saturday where we learned prosecutors believe this case warrants his ability to not bond out of jail.

 

