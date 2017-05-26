Lobos battle SDSU in round two of Mountain West Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos will have to win a pair of games Saturday, if they wish to repeat as Mountain West Tournament Champions. The San Diego State Aztecs defeated the Lobos 9-8 Friday night to move to the Mountain West Championship game. The Lobos went scoreless the first two innings as Mountain West Pitcher of the Year Brett Seeburger kept UNM bats silent.

That all changed in the third inning after a powerful grand slam from Lobos third baseman Carl Stajduhar. Matt Villalobos was the next batter up and sent a solo shot out of the park to give the Lobos a one run lead. That would not last as the game would shift to a 9-6 Aztecs advantage by the 8th innings.

The Lobos made it interesting by adding two runs, only to fall by one. The Lobos dropped to the loser’s bracket of the double elimination tournament and will now face Fresno State at 1pm Saturday at Santa Ana Star Field. The winner of that game moves on to the championship to face the Aztecs.