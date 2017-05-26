Roswell police search for man accused of 2014 murder

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are on the hunt for a man accused of a 2014 murder.
Police say then 18-year-old Frank A. Montoya conspired with 19-year-old Louie Joseph Archuleta to shoot and kill 32-year-old Joe Anthony Garza.
Garza was riding his bike when he was killed.
Both Montoya and Archuleta were arrested in August 2015.
Montoya was released a month later after a court ruled insufficient probable cause.
Now after further investigation police have issued a new arrest warrant for Montoya.
Police are asking anyone with any information on his whereabouts to contact them.