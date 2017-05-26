Residents raise concerns about buckling sidewalks, medians along Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Buckling medians and sidewalks along Wyoming have residents concerned. They say it’s a hazard to pedestrians, and it also doesn’t make the city look good.

KRQE News 13 took residents’ concerns to the city.

Albuquerque resident Lloyd Seagraves enjoys being outside and takes great pride in his city.

“Oh I do, I definitely do, because we have a lot of visitors in this town with a couple of big attractions,” Seagraves said.

So when he sees images of sidewalks like one along Wyoming near I-40, buckling up from the ground and medians doing the same, he’s not too happy about it.

“We think they ought to be maintained because it’s a safety issue,” Seagraves said.

In some places, the pavement is raised so high, you can see clear through the other side.

“I see it a lot,” said Bernadette Martinez.

Martinez says these sidewalks are actually hazards.

“I’ve walked out of a restaurant and walked on the sidewalk and there’s a lump there, and I have tripped over one,” she said.

Martinez adds that she’s seen the problem outside her own home.

“You can literally jump off it like it’s a ramp, that’s how bad it is,” Martinez said.

Another median along Wyoming, just south of Candelaria, is also an issue.

“Everyday I’m thinking, what if somebody falls over that?” said Martinez. “I would like to get an answer, who is responsible?”

The city says when the temperatures change, there is potential for sidewalks to buckle, but says it isn’t common.

City officials ask citizens who see issues with medians or sidewalks to report them to 311, so they can fix them.

Lloyd Seagraves hopes they’re well cared for, the way he cares for his city.

The city says the median along Wyoming near Menaul will be fixed by maintenance in the next few days. The city will also be working with Department of Transportation to ensure the sidewalk along Wyoming near I-40 is also repaired.

However, the city says if a sidewalk outside a residence needs repairs, it is the responsibility of the homeowner.