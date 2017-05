SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say they are investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart on Herrera Drive at Cerrillos Road.

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area while they investigate.

Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

There is a bomb threat at the new Wal-Mart on Cerrillos. SFPD is investigating but asks people to stay away for… https://t.co/14GltTbR1i — Santa Fe PD (@santafepolice) May 26, 2017