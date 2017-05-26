Police arrest suspected drunk driver passed out on Interstate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque driver picked a very dangerous place for a nap.

New video shows a man asleep at the wheel on the Interstate.

The suspected drunk driver told Albuquerque Police he had a good explanation for stopping on the freeway.

Video shows officers as they find him and his passenger passed out in the car on I-40.

While trucks and cars zipped by near the Coors onramp to go west on I-40 last month, a red Mustang stayed put. The driver did not even move out of the lane of traffic.

He and his passenger were fast asleep.

After knocking on the car windows for five minutes and more coaxing, police got the driver out.

Daniel Cabada said he was taking care of his brother, the passenger.

“Taking care of him?” the officer asked. “By leaving him on the side of the freeway?”

“No,” Cabada answered.

The officer asked where Cabada had been driving from.

After pointing in multiple directions, he said, “The freeway.”

He said he drank half a beer.

“So, what are you doing parked on the side of the freeway?” the officer asked.

“Trying to get some answers,” Cabada replied.

“Trying to get some answers?” the officer asked.

Cabada said the Mustang was his brother’s car.

“So, how come you were driving and he wasn’t driving?” the officer asked.

“He’s drunk,” Cabada responded.

“He was too drunk?” the officer asked. “So, he was too drunk to drive, so you drove?”

Cabada failed field sobriety tests and eventually admitted to drinking at least three beers.

Still, he insisted he could explain parking on the freeway.

“We had a good explanation saying why. We stopped here because… I mean, once you see headlights, that’ll make you stop. That’s… that’s my job,” Cabada said.

He said the police lights made him stop on the freeway, apparently forgetting he was passed out when they pulled up.

Cabada blew a .18, more than twice the legal limit, which landed him an aggravated DWI charge.

Records show he has one prior DWI conviction.