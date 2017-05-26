Police activity closes Alcazar street and Trumbell avenue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The area of Alcazar Street and Trumbell Avenue is currently closed due to police activity.

Officers were on scene looking for a wanted subject.

The subject has been taken into custody.

No other information is known at this time.

Alcazar Street and Trumbell Avenue will remain closed for the investigation.

 

 

 

