Police activity closes Alcazar street and Trumbell avenue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The area of Alcazar Street and Trumbell Avenue is currently closed due to police activity.
Officers were on scene looking for a wanted subject.
The subject has been taken into custody.
No other information is known at this time.
Alcazar Street and Trumbell Avenue will remain closed for the investigation.
**Suspect in custody** pic.twitter.com/8aFGhgZlsi
— Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) May 26, 2017
**Police Activity ** pic.twitter.com/vEFUP7YZgN
— Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) May 26, 2017