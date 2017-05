ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a big birthday bash for a New Mexico veteran.

Joe Benavidez turned 99 years old Friday.

Friends and family gathered to celebrate at the Raymond Sanchez Community Center on Fourth Street and Alameda.

Benavidez, who served in World War II, told KRQE news 13 he plans on celebrating with a good, long nap.