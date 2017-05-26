New Mexico governor restores university funds, vetoes taxes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has vetoed a string of tax proposals passed by lawmakers but has signed legislation that restores funding to state colleges and universities.

The Republican governor on Friday approved legislation to reinstate roughly $745 million in spending on state institutions of higher education that include university hospitals and medical research facilities.

The bill also reinstates funding to the Legislature for the fiscal year starting July 1.

She initially vetoed the funding in April as part of a standoff with lawmakers over how to resolve a budget crisis.

On Friday, she vetoed for a second time several tax increases that lawmakers say are needed to shore up state finances.

A rebound in tax revenues in February and March removed some of the pressure on recent budget negotiations.