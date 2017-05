ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men from Illinois accused of sexually assaulting a teen in Albuquerque are now behind bars.

State Police say detectives in Oregon found a young woman’s journal. In it, she claims that when she was in Albuquerque, she was sexually assaulted by 24-year-old Robert Hull and 31-year-old Bryan Huber.

Police say after a multi-state investigation, U.S. Marshals tracked down Hull and Huber in Illinois.

They are now awaiting extradition back to New Mexico.