Memorial weekend one of busiest travel times of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Memorial Day just three days away, Friday is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

According to TripAdvisor, 34% of people will be traveling to their destination for the holiday weekend.

64% of travelers will hit the roads while 27% will travel by plane.

The top three trips this weekend include a beach or ocean getaway, city trip, and mountain excursion.

Also according to TripAdvisor, memorial weekend is one of the least expensive weeks for Americans to take a vacation.