May 26th Morning Rush: Special Session continues, Governor has three days to act on budget and revenue package

1.The costly special session will drag on into another week. The governor now has three days to act on a budget bill and revenue package that the legislature recently passed. One of the bills restores funding to higher education and the legislature. This funding was nixed with a line-item veto by Martinez previously. Another bill reallocates money from capital outlay plans, which is how legislators balance the budget. Lawmakers also pushed through two bills with tax hikes, something Governor Martinez has already said she wouldn’t be okay with.

Full Story: Special Session: New budget, revenue package sent to governor’s desk

2. The state is now looking into a controversial UNM golf trip to Scotland which was uncovered by KRQE News 13’s Larry Barker. Attorney General Hector Balderas sent a letter to UNM’s acting president stating he is now looking at the use of public money to pay for private citizens to go on a golf trip in 2015. This follows Larry’s investigation which exposed what really happened and who paid for the Scotland golf trip. The trip was supposed to raise money for UNM athletics. The Athletic Director Paul Krebs has now admitted that public funds were used.

Full Story: Larry Barker investigation sparks state probe into UNM Scotland golf trip

3. A mild and quiet start to the day with no significant rain or storms to slow our morning commute.

Full Story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will ask for the Supreme Court to get involved in the battle over President Trump’s travel ban. This comes after another setback for the Trump administration when a federal appeals court upheld an injunction on the ban against six Muslim-majority countries Thursday. The ruling upholds a lower court’s decision to halt core portions of the new executive order indefinitely. This was the Trump administration’s second attempt to install a travel ban.

Full Story: Trump travel ban blocked; fight headed for Supreme Court

5. City and county officials want your kids to be safe this summer and not swim in arroyos so they’ve kicked off this year’s swim and play pass. This allows kids 17 and under the chance to swim at 18 pools across Albuquerque for free. Passes are available at any metro area fire stations.

Full Story: City, county officials kick off ‘Ditch the Ditch’ campaign

The Morning’s Top Stories