The holiday weekend will get off to a sunny start in Albuquerque with highs in the low 80s. Clouds will increase a bit on Sunday with east winds transporting in some moisture. A spot storm will be possible Sunday afternoon. On Monday the chance for showers continues to go up with a high of 79. Chance for showers further increases Tuesday and Wednesday as a storm system sets up to our west.

Mark's Friday Evening Weather Forecast