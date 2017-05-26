Summer Weather Special: El Nino Chances

Regular spring storms have kept run-off going from the northern mountains down through the valleys this spring. We will continue to see elevated runoffs over the next month or so as the snow continues to melt off in the north. The result has been high river levels and Elephant Butte Lake beginning to fill up again. At this point, fire season does not look like a huge factor but that could definitely change. The chances for El Niño still look good heading into the fall.

