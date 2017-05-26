Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A mild and quiet start to the day with no significant rain or storms to slow our morning commute. Sunshine will blanket the state with afternoon highs near to above average – expect temps to top out in the mid- to upper 80s across the RGV. Winds will reach sustained speeds up to 30mph out of the southwest. Gusty winds and low humidity together will raise fire concerns across central and southern NM – a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the southern 2/3rds of the state from 11AM-9PM.

SATURDAY: An incoming cold front will cool temps and spark spotty thunderstorms over northeast NM. Outside of the Northeast Plains, sunshine and slightly cooler temps (60s, 70s & 80s) can be expected.

SUNDAY: As the mentioned cold front pushes across the state, strong east canyon winds will rip across the ABQ-metro Sunday morning. Moisture filling in behind the front will help trigger for showers and storms over northern and eastern NM… with a few isolated storms possible within central NM. Temperatures will be much cooler too with highs only in the upper 70s in Albuquerque (below average for this time of year).

NEXT WEEK: A storm system dropping south along the west coast will stay put over southern CA and help open the moisture door over NM. Expect daily rain chances and below normal temps through midweek.