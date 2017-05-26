Judge: Old Town burglary suspect to remain in jail

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge decided a teen accused of breaking into shops in Old Town will stay locked up until his family finds a place to live.

Devon Roybal was arrested on Tuesday during a police sting after shop owners reported repeated break-ins and damage to their buildings.

Friday afternoon, Roybal’s mom defended her son, saying the family is homeless and just trying to survive.

“I’ve been struggling for a while, we have had our issues back and forth, which, you know, we have conquered a lot of them, and we don’t have any really big support,” said Katherine Roybal, the suspect’s mother.

Police say they found stolen knives on Roybal along with gloves, a flashlight and tool sets.

