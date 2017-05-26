Judge: APD allowed to deny promotion of officer involved in costly shooting

By Published:
(KRQE/File Photo) - APD police downtown headquarters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal judge has ruled that the Albuquerque Police Department can deny a promotion to an officer who was involved in a shooting that cost the city $8 million.

When the city refused to make Officer Brett Lampiris-Tremba a sergeant, he sued.

The judge originally ruled the chief could not stop promotions of officers who had been in trouble before 2016. That’s when the city entered an agreement with the DOJ over a pattern of excessive force by APD.

But the judge clarified his ruling, saying Chief Gorden Eden has the discretion to deny a promotion to an officer who shot and killed a citizen, cost the city millions, and was named in the DOJ report.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s