Judge: APD allowed to deny promotion of officer involved in costly shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal judge has ruled that the Albuquerque Police Department can deny a promotion to an officer who was involved in a shooting that cost the city $8 million.

When the city refused to make Officer Brett Lampiris-Tremba a sergeant, he sued.

The judge originally ruled the chief could not stop promotions of officers who had been in trouble before 2016. That’s when the city entered an agreement with the DOJ over a pattern of excessive force by APD.

But the judge clarified his ruling, saying Chief Gorden Eden has the discretion to deny a promotion to an officer who shot and killed a citizen, cost the city millions, and was named in the DOJ report.