ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm is training hard for her upcoming fight at UFC 111 in Singapore June 17. Holm will face Bethe Corrieia in a bantamweight showdown.

Holm talks about going back to the bantamweight division, where she won her first belt, in the Sports Office.

She also talks about her opponent and the women of Jackson & Wink Academy.