Former teacher accused of putting student in cage running for Santa Fe mayor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico high school teacher accused of putting a student in a cage is now running to be the mayor of Santa Fe.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, former Santa Fe high school teacher Abigail Fox has announced her candidacy.

Fox resigned from her teaching position in 2011 after being accused of locking a student in a caged storage area as punishment.

Cell phone video showed a group of students escorting the 15-year-old boy into the room.

Police say Fox was the one who orchestrated it and she told them she did it because the boy was misbehaving.

Police investigated for potential child abuse and false imprisonment charges but no charges were filed.

On her Twitter profile, Fox describes herself as a “hemp advocate” and “outspoken activist for social change.”