For Your Information: Live Without Getting Sick or Fat

Author, Dr. Lane Sebring joined New Mexico Living to talk about how to live without chronic disease.

According to Dr. Lane Sebring, there are three mistakes to avoid if you want to stay healthy and with perfect body weight. First, eating non-human foods. Second is not staying active. And last, being around toxins.

He believes, the prescription for a healthy life is PALEO:

Purify

Active

Love

Eat

Off

For more information or for his book, visit his website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living