Espanola School Board reveals 3 finalists for superintendent position

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – After controversy that led to lots of turnover at the top, the Espanola School Board is choosing another new superintendent.

The school board president says the district has been through seven superintendents in the last six years. He says this time, a committee including principals, teachers and community members gave input.

“We want to get this done right. We want to do it right, you know, our community deserves this, so hopefully this superintendent can stay for a while and turn our district around,” said Ruben Archuleta, Espanola School Board President.

He says a group of 12 candidates was narrowed to three finalists. One is Bobbie Gutierrez — former Espanola Schools superintendent who resigned after a controversial move to fire head basketball coach Richard Martinez, who’s accused of bullying students.

Another finalist is former Espanola superintendent Art Blea. The third is Robert Stannard — a candidate from Colorado.

A public forum will be held next month before the board makes the final pick.

