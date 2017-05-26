Drivers: Stretch of Coors Boulevard is black hole and dangerous



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a booming part of the metro, but a long stretch of road on a busy Albuquerque street is pitch black with no lights, and it has drivers concerned.

Drivers getting onto Coors Boulevard from Montano have a well-lit path. That’s until they reach La Orilla Road, all the way to Eagle Ranch Road.

“You can’t see a dang thing. It’s really awful,” Samantha Aumack said.

“It’s almost kind of spooky,” Jerry Inman said.

It’s not that the area isn’t developed. There’s Flix Brewhouse, Sagebrush Church, a few restaurants and some neighborhoods in the area. But it’s difficult to see any of those places at night. It’s pitch black and within that stretch of road, there are nothing but oncoming headlights.

“It’s just a dangerous section. There are times where I’m riding through and people just don’t see us,” Mark Grothe said.

Even bicyclists said, combine the lack of light with speedy traffic and it could be dangerous.

“The safer we can make it, the better,” Inman said. “The more lights, the better because we really need the visibility with distracted drivers these days.”

Coors Boulevard is also known as State Road 45, meaning it’s the responsibility of the New Mexico Department of Transportation. NMDOT said during its last project in the area, it was not as developed as it is today, therefore it determined there was no need for street lights.

In a statement, the department said, “It could be a possibility to install roadway lights here one day. For example, if we do a project in the future we could consider the need for lighting at that time.”

For people who live in the area, “in the future” can’t come soon enough.

“I mean, there’s businesses that are popping out of everywhere and traffic is just going to get so busy and you need that for safety reasons,” Aumack said.

DOT could not tell KRQE News 13 when it conducted its last project in the area. It said, as of right now, there are no plans to install any lights.