Complaint: Arizona man threatened Albuquerque officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Arizona man has been arrested on federal charges accusing him of threatening New Mexico police officers, including one who is also a special federal agent.

A complaint filed in federal court in Albuquerque charges 49-year-old Brian Clayton Charles of Tucson with retaliation against a federal law enforcement officer and mailing threatening communications.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Mexico says Charles was arrested Wednesday in Tucson.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Charles who could comment on the allegations.

The complaint says authorities began investigating Charles in 2016 after he allegedly mailed a threatening letter to the then-Secretary of State John Kerry’s home.

The complaint also alleges Charles previously mailed threatening communications to other federal officials.

Charles remains in custody in Arizona pending transfer to New Mexico.