Community Calendar: Summer Events on Civic Plaza

Damian Lopez-Gaston, Director of Events for the City of Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to Civic Plaza this summer.

Some of the events included in the summer calendar include ABQ Food Fridays, Movies on the Plaza, Yoga on the Plaza and The ABQ Kids Rock Fest. All Civic Plaza events are family, dog and bike friendly. Civic Plaza is located near the Downtown Rail Runner, BICI bike share station and across the street at the Convention Center.

