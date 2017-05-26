Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Fire danger and wind will continue to impact New Mexico this afternoon. While the wind will not be as strong as it was on Thursday, the fire danger will remain high thanks to the warm weather and dry conditions. Areas along I-40 and all of southern New Mexico are under Red Flag Warnings. So you do not want to do any outdoor burning thanks to the high fire threat this afternoon.

The wind does come down for tomorrow and Saturday does look to be the best weekend day. High temperatures will be warm with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds.

A cold front moves in to eastern New Mexico by early Sunday morning. This front will drop temps, kick up the wind and bring the chance for scattered storms across the higher terrain and to eastern New Mexico for Sunday and also on Memorial Day. Albuquerque and Santa Fe will have a shot a storm or two both on Sunday and Monday, so if you have outdoor plans track the storms on the KRQE Weather App and pack the rain gear in case!