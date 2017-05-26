Berino man arrested after rollover crash kills a passenger

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico State Police say a Berino man has been arrested in connection with a car accident last week that fatally injured one of his passengers.

Police say 19-year-old Oscar Ivan Anchando is being held on suspicion of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license or insurance.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

The rollover occurred about 11 p.m. Friday south of Las Cruces near Interstate 10.

Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass another vehicle when the car rolled, ejecting both passengers who weren’t wearing seat belts.

They say 21-year-old Victor Chavez of Berino died at a hospital. The other passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.