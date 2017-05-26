American Cancer Society promotes Don’t Fry Day

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE)– One organization is focusing on the Friday prior to the National Holiday, Memorial Day, in order to create awareness to sun safety.

The American Cancer Society and the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention have dubbed the Friday prior to Memorial Day weekend as “Don’t Fry Day,” as their way to encourage safety awareness to protect your skin over the holiday weekend and throughout the summer from harmful UV rays.

With skin cancer being the most common type of cancer in the United States at more than 5.4 million cases keeping your skin protected over the summer is very important.

Some of the tips to avoid becoming a victim of skin cancer would be to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen, SPF 30 or higher, wearing clothing that limits the amount of skin exposed and a wide-brimmed hat, as well as sunglasses to protect your eyes and the skin around them.

In order to reduce the risk of skin cancer, The American Cancer Society recommends “Slip! Slop! Slap! and Wrap” to protect from harmful UV radiation:

• Slip on a shirt

• Slop on broad spectrum sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher

• Slap on a hat

• Wrap on sunglasses to protect the eyes and sensitive skin around them from ultraviolet light.

For more information on how to protect your skin, visit the American Cancer Society’s website.