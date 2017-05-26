Albuquerque Public Schools: Job fair seeking teachers and nurses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – School just got out for the summer, but Albuquerque Public Schools is looking to hire.

The district will host a job fair next week for anyone interested in being a teacher or school nurse.

Applicants should bring copies of their resume, cover letter and license.

School principals will be there holding on-spot interviews and APS says job offers could be made onsite.

The job fair will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon at La Cueva high school.

Applicants interested in the event are encouraged to apply online in advance.

