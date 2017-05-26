Albuquerque police officers honored for buying woman’s groceries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque police officers are being honored for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Officers Sabrina Lopez and Jon O’Guin responded to a shoplifting call at an Albertson’s back in March.

The officers said the items the woman tried to steal were unusual. She had things like ground beef, cheese, milk and bread.

After taking the woman home, they realized she was doing so to provide for her family. The officers returned to the store and bought her the items she needed.

“The saw someone that was in desperate need and rather than taking the enforcement action they did an act of grace and an act of kindness,” said Albuquerque Police Chief Gorden Eden.

Friday, the mayor named Officer Lopez and Officer O’Guin this week’s Friday’s heroes.

 

