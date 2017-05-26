Albuquerque Police arrest man suspected in multiple robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man they say has been very busy robbing businesses around Albuquerque.

Christopher Romero, 38, is charged with 20 counts of robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, in many of the robberies Romero would take cigarettes and cash.

When police arrested him, he said he did it because of his heroin problem.

In many of the robberies, Romero was in a gold Nissan — the same type of vehicle involved in an attempted robbery near The Pit earlier this week.

KRQE News 13 called Albuquerque Police to see if Romero was the suspect in that case too. They said they are looking into it.