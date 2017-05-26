Albuquerque Police arrest man suspected in multiple robberies

By Published:
Christopher Romero_MUG
Christopher Romero

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man they say has been very busy robbing businesses around Albuquerque.

Christopher Romero, 38, is charged with 20 counts of robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, in many of the robberies Romero would take cigarettes and cash.

When police arrested him, he said he did it because of his heroin problem.

In many of the robberies, Romero was in a gold Nissan — the same type of vehicle involved in an attempted robbery near The Pit earlier this week.

KRQE News 13 called Albuquerque Police to see if Romero was the suspect in that case too. They said they are looking into it.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s