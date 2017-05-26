Albuquerque man devastated after thieves steal his work truck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is devastated after his work truck was stolen.

Owner of First Choice Heat and Air Ken Baca took a break from his busy schedule Thursday to golf at Arroyo Del Oso Golf Course.

After playing his nine holes, he came back to find his truck was gone.

“This truck is my livelihood. This is how I make my living. All my tools, everything I own is in that truck and now it’s gone,” Baca said.

Baca says there was approximately $20,000 worth of tools inside.

