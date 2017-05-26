Albuquerque detectives searching for missing murder witness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department detectives are looking for a woman Friday morning who they say witnessed a murder.

It happened at a home near Kathryn and Yale last year.

Police say 22-year-old Deamber Yonker told them she saw her boyfriend Darrius Valles shoot his neighbor, Jerry Jennings after the two argued over a broken window.

U.S. Marshals found Valles hiding in California

He is scheduled for trial next month.

Detectives say Yonker is a crucial witness in the case.