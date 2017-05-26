Albuquerque Comic Con adopts new safety measures after Arizona incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It was a mass take down in Phoenix, Arizona when a man posed a threat to local law enforcement.

“A gentleman came in with some hand guns and a long riffle, some knifes,” said Jim Burleson with Albuquerque’s Comic Con.

He’s the promoter for Comic Con in Albuquerque, and said what happened in Phoenix had him rethinking security measures for his event.

“The police department of Phoenix had asked that the convention center and the promoter of that event ban cosplay weapons,” Burleson said.

And with that, he said they decided to do the same for Albuquerque’s Comic Con.

“Anyone who wants to cosplay is welcome to do that, but in an abundance of caution we wanted to make sure that the families felt safe,” he said.

However, Burleson said the announcement to their Facebook page wasn’t taken lightly.

“It’s caused a couple of ripples over the internet, the cosplay community is a little disappointed in not being able to fully represent the characters that they want to represent,” Burleson said.

He said with the amount of people who attend their event, with the cosplay weapons, it could present a troubling situation.

“If something did happen and the police had to choose, which Deadpool it was causing trouble, we felt it would be problematic,” Burleson said.

He said what happened in Phoenix opened his eyes to new dangers they have to be aware of.

“We live in a world where we should probably be a little bit more careful with the number of people we have. It’s our responsibility to make sure everyone goes home safe,” he said.

Comic Con officials said there will also be more aggressive searches of bags and backpacks.