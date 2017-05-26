ABQ To Do: Memorial Day Weekend Activities

Our ABQ To Do Crew Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Corry Newsome from Popejoy Presents and Larry Gallegos from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to talk about Memorial Day Weekend activities around town.

The 17th Albuquerque Wine Festival at Balloon Fiesta Park is the largest wine festival in New Mexico. The event features two dozen of New Mexico’s best wineries and exceptional food trucks, talented artisans and incredible live music on May 27th through the 29th.

ABQ Little Theatre presents an all ages performance of Mary Poppins from May 26 to June 18.

BernCo Pools and Spray Parks open Memorial Day Weekend beginning Saturday, May 27. Registration for swim teams, swim lessons and pool rentals start at 9 am and the pools are open to the public noon to 5 p.m. daily.

