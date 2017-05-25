UNM regents appoint former Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce CEO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has a new board regent Thursday morning.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, former CEO of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, Alex Romero says Gov. Susana Martinez appointed him to serve on the university’s governing board.

After Jack Fortner submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday who served 18 years on the board of regents.

Romero is considered a “recess appointee” which means he can serve with full privileges for now but has not received Senate confirmation.