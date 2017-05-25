UNM ready to defend their Mountain West Tournament Baseball Title

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- When the University of New Mexico Lobos won the Mountain West Tournament title in front of the hometown crowd in Albuquerque last season, it was a special moment. “That had never happened at the University of New Mexico,” Lobos head coach Ray Birmingham said. “I asked. They said nobody ever won a championship like that in front of everybody.”

The Lobos defeated Nevada that day 14-4. The second game of the 2017 tournament will be a rematch of last year’s championship game. The Lobos and Nevada game will start at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Lobos have won three of the last six tournament titles and wouldn’t mind snagging a fourth to guarantee a spot in the NCAA Regionals. “We were hotter than a firecracker to start the season and now we are down to four in the tournament and whoever wins it gets to go to the regionals,” Birmingham said. “The rest of us are questionable. We have a shot. We have a shot at an at large bid but, we pretty much got to do really well in this tournament.”

Fresno State and San Diego State will play the first game of the tournament at 3 p.m. at Santa Ana Star Field.