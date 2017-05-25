State to put $850k toward expansion of Meow Wolf

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is putting money toward expanding the wildly popular art installation Meow Wolf.

Thursday, Gov. Martinez announced they will provide $850,000 through a fund that recruits new businesses here, and the City of Santa Fe will give another $250,000.

That money will allow for brand new exhibits and help the exhibit expand outside of New Mexico.

Meow Wolf will also buy and renovate a new facility tho house their office and creative work space, creating $250 brand new jobs over the next five years.

