Renovations at Highland Park complete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The newly renovated Highland Park was unveiled Thursday.

The renovations include a playground expansion, replacement of the irrigation system and the addition of grass, trees and energy efficient LED lighting.

City officials say among the changes their goal was to preserve the park’s historic character.

A preschool class was already enjoying the new improvements and celebrating the end of the school year.

“When we walked into the park this year we were so excited to see the new equipment, the new picnic tables, it was better able to fit all our families here and give the children more things to do,” Casey Williams said.

The project costs more than $740,000.