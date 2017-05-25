Police investigate woman shot overnight in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Albuquerque.

Officers say they responded to 9000 Zuni Rd around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a woman shot.

They say she was then taken to the hospital and at last check is listed to be in critical condition.

Police say they have no suspects in custody but were told the offender is possibly a male who was seen leaving the area in a vehicle.

They are not releasing the victim’s identity.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

