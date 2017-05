LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos police investigating an attack on an elderly woman have released pictures of the suspect’s car.

Police say two women followed the victim, who is in her 80’s, home from the Smith’s Grocery Store two weeks ago.

Police believe the women were in a maroon four-door sedan.

There is a $250 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers in this case.