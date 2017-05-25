Panel sets Santa Fe mayor’s full-time salary at $110,000

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next mayor of Santa Fe will see a big pay bump starting next year.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican the Independent Salary Commission voted 4-3 Wednesday night to set the base salary of the city’s mayor at $110,000 a year.

That is set to go into effect in March of 2018 when the position becomes a full-time executive job.

The commission did consider a higher pay range of $145,000 to 175,000.

Members also voted to reconvene after the first year of the next mayor’s term to review the salary set Wednesday night.

Current Mayor Javier Gonzales makes just under 30,000 for a part-time position.