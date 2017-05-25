On The Stage: Mary Poppins

Sharee Gariety, playing Mary Poppins and Ryan Shepherd playing Bert, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the performance of Mary Poppins happening at the Albuquerque Little Theatre.

Mary Poppins is a family friendly performance performed at the iconic Albuquerque Little Theatre.

The show runs four weeks, May 26 through June 18, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Little Theatre, 224 San Pasquale SW.

For more information on tickets, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living