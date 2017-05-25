New veterans added to Mazano Mesa Multi-Generational Center wall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are nine new veterans from New Mexico that have made it onto the wall at Manzano Mesa Multi-Generational Center.

This now makes a total of 185 vets on display at centers around the city.

Locals gathered at a ceremony, Thursday morning, to celebrate and honor them.

This is the second ceremony recognizing veterans for their time and heroic effort.

Mayor Berry says there’s more to it than just putting pictures on the wall. He says it’s about sharing their stories.

“There going get a chance to see the heroism, but they’ll also get a chance to see the struggle that goes with that,” Mayor Berry said. “They’re also going to get a chance to see the price that’s paid many times for us to be able to live in this great nation.”

The walls include 88 Army veterans, 43 from the Navy, 38 Air Force, 15 Marines and one Coast Guard.